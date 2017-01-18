Military shuts off Halawa sirens until repairs are completed

Honolulu police say the alarms that went off shortly after midnight Tuesday in the Aiea area are runaway sirens.

A military warning siren in the Halawa area that malfunctioned twice on Tuesday has been turned off until repairs can be completed, according to a spokesperson from the Marines Corps Base Hawaii.

The siren, which is managed and operated by the U.S. Marines Corps and located at Camp Smith, sounded just after midnight on Tuesday morning, then again at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night. No emergency was reported in either case.

Officials believe a power surge caused the early morning malfunction, but there is no word on what caused the second malfunction. Authorities say experts are still working to identify the cause of the problem.

