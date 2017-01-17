New emergency sirens to be tested outside of monthly schedule

Sirens inadvertently sounded across parts of Oahu on Tuesday morning, but the Hawaii Emergency Management says it was just a false alarm and that there is no emergency.

Honolulu police say the alarms that went off shortly after midnight Tuesday in the Aiea area are runaway sirens.

Honolulu police say the alarms that went off shortly after midnight Tuesday in the Aiea area are runaway sirens. There are no emergency alerts. Police are working to silence the sirens. No word on what cause the sirens to go off.

No emergency in Halawa area as runaway siren disrupts residents

Some Oahu residents will hear the emergency sirens outside of the usual, first of the month tests, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, or Hawaii-EMA, installed four new emergency sirens. The agency says they will test them on Jan. 18 and 19.

The Kahuku Shrimp Farms and Haleiwa Beach Park sirens will be tested on Wednesday while the Sand Island Access Road and Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility sirens will be tested on Thursday.

The sirens will sound anytime between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m on both days.

The state is working on updating the siren system statewide.

On Tuesday, residents in Halawa woke to the sound of a runaway siren just after midnight, although there was no emergency.

Officials do not know what caused the siren to malfunction.

In the first week of January, sirens were triggered inadvertently just hours before the monthly test. In this case, Hawaii-EMA says a Honolulu police dispatcher accidentally pressed a button that triggered the alarm around 8 a.m.

