Cab company makes plea for leads after driver robbed at gunpoint

An early morning cab fare took a frightening turn for a local taxi driver who was robbed at gunpoint by his customers.

Charley's Taxi driver Chun Ho Lam said the incident happened about 1 a.m. Friday, when he picked up two men wearing hooded jackets at Times Supermarket in Liliha.

"They were talking to me. They just kept talking to me. I just thought they're very nice," Lam said.

Security footage from inside the cab shows the men appearing to act normally until one of them pulled what appeared to be a gun from his jeans.

A few seconds later, they were at their destination at the Safeway on Pali Highway.

"Then I stopped and opened the door and then they asked me loudly for money and my cell phone," Lam said.

One of the men held the gun up to Lam while the other knocked out the security camera. Lam said they ran off with about $80 and his cell phone.

Charley's Taxi spokesman Mohammed Akbar said Lam was "calm, but he was scared, of course" following the incident.

Akbar hopes the public will recognize the two suspects from the security camera video and turn them into police. He said just last year the company installed security cameras into all 280 vehicles in the fleet.

"This incident happened and we have proof of it and can identify the people and give it to the HPD," Akbar said. "The cameras are for the safety of the customer and the driver both."

The company is waiting for updates from police. But for now, Lam is back at work on the road.

"I just keep driving. Maybe now just be careful," Lam said.

