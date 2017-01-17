Forecast: State to see breezy trades this weekend

Breezy tradewinds will hold firm Wednesday, weaken Thursday and Friday, then pick up speed significantly over the weekend. A front is expected to bring in scattered showers over the weekend too.

At higher elevations, the winds have been particularly strong. Big Island summits have a Wind Advisory posted until 6:00pm. Above 8,000 feet, winds will be 45-55 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

A new and very large WNW is expected to start rolling in tonight, high surf alerts should be posted soon. By Wednesday we will see warning-sized surf (25-32' north, 16-22' west) that will last into the weekend.

A Wind Advisory is up for Big Island summits above 8,000 feet. Winds 45-55 mph with gusts to 60 mph are expected.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, Maui County windward coastal waters, and all Big Island coastal waters.

- Guy Hagi

