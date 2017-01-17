'Bows host CSUN looking to build off overtime win momentum

The University of Hawai'i men's basketball team (7-9, 1-2 BW) plays its second of five straight home games when it hosts CSUN (7-10, 3-1 BW) on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.



The game pits the Big West's top offense (78.9 ppg, 47.4 field goal percentage) of CSUN against one of the league's top defenses (68.6 ppg, 14.6 turnovers forced) in UH. The 'Bows have won the last four regular-season contests between the teams and have dropped just one game against the Matadors in nine all-time meetings in Honolulu.



The Rainbow Warriors are coming off a dramatic 114-107 overtime win over Long Beach State in which UH set a new school record for points in a conference game. UH shot a season-high 60.7 percent against LBSU and rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit. Five Rainbow Warriors scored in double-digits with career performances from Jack Purchase (25), Leland Green (25), Zigmars Raimo (11) and Big West Player of the Week Noah Allen (25).



UH is currently in a three-way tie for fifth in the standings after picking up its first Big West win of the year against the 49ers.



Game 17 Tipoff Notes

Who: Hawai'i (7-9, 1-2 Big West) vs. CSUN (7-10, 3-1 Big West)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Time: 7:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) - Honolulu, HI

Television: OCSports. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: Big West.tv

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM. Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and Jeff Portnoy (color) on the call.

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com

Ticket Information: $30 (lower); $18-$20 (upper-adult); $16-$18 (upper-sr. citizen); $5-$7 (upper-youth, ages 4-HS); UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Parking $6.

Promotions: American Savings Bank is the sponsor on Wednesday and will award prizes to the winner of the "Basketball Tic-Tac-Toe" contest at halftime. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. Also, sign up for your chance to win round trip interisland tickets for one during the American Savings Bank "Shooters Challenge" in the second half. Wednesday night's theme is "Disney Character Night" and fans are encouraged to wear Disney apparel.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his second season at UH (35-15). Reggie Theus is in his fourth season at CSUN (43-72).

Series Information: UH leads, 10-4



About CSUN: The Matadors, picked third in the preseason, are currently tied for second in the BIg West with a 3-1 mark....two of their three wins have come on the road (at Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State)...CSUN leads the Big West in scoring (78.9), field goal percentage (.474), three-point field goal percentage (.375), and steals (7.0)...Kendall Smith, younger brother of former Rainbow Warrior Quincy Smith, leads the team and is second in the Big West, averaging 16.5 ppg.



'Bow Bits: UH currently tops all Big West teams in turnovers forced (14.6) and fewest personal fouls (17.8) and is second in scoring defense (68.6), and free throw percentage (.726)… Jack Purchase has averaged a team-high 14.5 ppg while shooting 47% from the floor the last six games…he's buried 22-of-48 three-pointers (.458; 3.7 per game), and has gone 11-11 from the free throw line in that span.…after averaging 3.8 ppg and 2.5 rpg in 13 non-conference games, freshman guard Leland Green is the team's top scorer (15.3 ppg) and rebounder (5.3 rpg) in UH's first three Big West games…UH's 114 points against Long Beach State were its most-ever in a conference game, spanning more than 37 years both in the Big West and WAC…the old mark was 104 in a one-point double-overtime win over UTEP in 1994…the 114 points were also the most UH has ever scored in the Stan Sheriff Center against a Division I opponent.