5 Rainbow Warriors open MPSF with tough road test at #4 LBSU

The fifth-ranked University of Hawai'i men's volleyball team will take their perfect 5-0 mark on the road for three Mountain Pacific Sports Federation matches this week beginning with a two-match series against No. 4 Long Beach State, Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Friday, Jan. 20, at the Walter Pyramid. Both matches begin at 7:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT).



The Rainbow Warriors (5-0, 0-0 MPSF) will conclude the trip with a league match against No. 6 UC Irvine, Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Bren Events Center. First serve is 7:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT).



UH is 5-0 for the first time since 2003 following a two-match, non-conference series sweep of Grand Canyon last week in Honolulu. Opposite Stijn van Tilburg led the Warriors, averaging 5.33 kills per set on .431 hitting. On the year, the sophomore is fourth nationally with a 4.43 kills per set average.



In addition to a potent offense which features a team hitting percentage of .337, UH is one of the nation's top defensive teams, leading the MPSF in blocking (2.75 bps) and ranks third in digs (9.62).



UH and LBSU (4-1, 1-1) have met 81 previous times with Hawai'i holding a slight 41-40 advantage including a 21-15 mark in Long Beach, Calif. The Warriors swept the season series two years ago in Long Beach but the 49ers exacted revenge with a two-match series sweep in Honolulu last season.



The Warriors and Anteaters (5-1, 2-1) will face off just once this season in the new league scheduling format. UH owns a 32-21 lead in the series, having won the last three contests.



Matches #6 & #7

Who: No. 5 Hawai'i (5-0, 0-0 MPSF) vs. No. 4 Long Beach State (4-1, 1-1 MPSF)

Where: Walter Pyramid; Long Beach Calif.

Television Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: NBC Sports Radio Hawaii 1500AM

Streaming Video: www.nbcsportsradiohawaii.com

Audio Webcast: www.longbeachstate.com

Live Stats: www.longbeachstate.com



Match #8

Who: No. 5 Hawai'i (5-0, 0-0 MPSF) vs. No. 6 UC Irvine (5-1, 2-1 MPSF)

Where: Bren Events Center; Irvine, Calif.

Television Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: None

Audio Webcast: None

Live Stats: UCIrvineSports.com