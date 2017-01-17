Man sought after officer-involved shooting was on work furlough

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting near Malaekahana Beach.

A witness to an officer-involved shooting Friday on the North Shore has been tracked down .

Turns out, he was already in jail, but part of the work furlough program at the Oahu Community Corrections Center.

Dunya Kanoa, 37, was supposed to be at his job Friday about 4 p.m. when officers responded to the Malaekahana Campgrounds to investigate a stolen pickup truck.

Police say Cameron Johnson drove the stolen truck at a patrol officer who fired, hitting Johnson in the chest. He subsequently died.

During the chaos that followed, Kanoa ran from the scene -- and the stolen car, sources say. He returned to OCCC that night, checked in as required and spent the weekend in his module.

Kanoa is serving time in connection with a burglary conviction.

The state Department of Public Safety tells us Kanoa has been pulled from the program for now and his status is being reviewed.

