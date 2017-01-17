Heads up, smokers: Your habit costs more in Hawaii than just about anywhere else

We all know smoking is expensive, but the total price tag for lighting up over a lifetime might surprise you.

A new analysis says the smoking costs for a Hawaii resident over a lifetime is just over $2 million.

That's the fourth highest cost in the nation.

WalletHub gauged the cost of smoking for every state, including both lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The highest costs for smoking are in New York, where costs totaled $2.3 million.

See the full analysis here.

