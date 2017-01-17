Hawaii lawmakers to eye energy, living cost, fishing labor

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii lawmakers are pushing for energy independence, easing the high cost of living and improving working conditions in the state's commercial fishing fleet.

They're also facing tough battles over money as they begin the 2017 Legislative session Wednesday.

State leaders say they will also keep seeking solutions to the homelessness crisis, affordable housing shortage and opioid abuse.

State Sen. Josh Green plans to introduce a bill to classify homelessness as a medical condition.

Rep. Kaniela Ing is proposing a series of bills aimed at redistributing income from Hawaii's wealthiest residents to those most in need. One measure includes raising the minimum wage.

