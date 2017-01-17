Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

Happening today: A rally today marks the 124th anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Also: A malfunctioning siren led to a rude awakening in Halawa this morning.

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly