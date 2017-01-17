Facebook Free-For-All: Most beautiful places in the state - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Facebook Free-For-All: Most beautiful places in the state

For today's Facebook Free-for-all, Pam Capansky asks "what is the most beautiful place in Hawaii."

While viewer Mitch Berry asked, "what's your favorite poke style". The Sunrise crew gave their answers to both questions and had a little fun at the same time.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly