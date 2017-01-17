Facebook Free-For-All: Most beautiful places in the state

For today's Facebook Free-for-all, Pam Capansky asks "what is the most beautiful place in Hawaii."
While viewer Mitch Berry asked, "what's your favorite poke style". The Sunrise crew gave their answers to both questions and had a little fun at the same time.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being criticized for saying that he's "amazed" that a federal judge in Hawaii was able to block the president's revised travel ban.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being criticized for saying that he's "amazed" that a federal judge in Hawaii was able to block the president's revised travel ban.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.More >>
A major box jellyfish invasion brought scores of the creatures into Kailua beach Thursday.More >>
A major box jellyfish invasion brought scores of the creatures into Kailua beach Thursday.More >>
Hawaii's booming economy was reflected in the pocketbooks of the isle's top CEOs.More >>
Hawaii's booming economy was reflected in the pocketbooks of the isle's top CEOs.More >>
Two Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates who escaped Tuesday have been arrested after a traffic stop in Waimanalo.More >>
Two Waiawa Correctional Facility inmates who escaped Tuesday have been arrested after a traffic stop in Waimanalo.More >>