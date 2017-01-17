Cat losing hair? Here's why...

Veterinarian Richard Fujie from the King Street Pet Hospital brought in a sphinx cat. They're supposed to be hairless, but Dr. Fujie said that they're actually more high maintenance despite the fact that they don't have hair. Without fur, the cat isn't able to spread the natural oils from its body, so you need to bathe them once or twice a week. Also, the breed needs frequent ear cleanings and you have to watch for a build-up of black wax in their claws. They're also sensitive to the sun, so you should keep them inside.

The sphinx is an intelligent breed and almost like a dog. They love their owners and are usually great with dogs and children. Smeagol went to his new home when he was about two years old and he adjusted to living with a friendly pit bull dog and toddlers. They are affectionate, curious and they have a high-energy level.

For cats who do experience hair loss, Dr. Fujie said that typically you can blame it on some sort of allergy. It's always best to ask your vet. But if they're losing hair on their belly or around their tail, it's typically the result of some sort of allergy. If the cat is losing hair around its neck, check with your vet because it may be a reaction to a flea or heartworm preventive medication.

The annual Cat Show is at The McCoy Pavilion at Ala Moana Park on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is $5.00 and there will be many different breeds of cats at the show, if you'd like to check it out. Dr. Fujie will be there.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.