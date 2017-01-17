Love Gives Hawaii commits to helping local community

Weddings are all about love, and a new nonprofit organization created and run by local wedding industry professionals is hoping to spread that love to the community. Love Gives Hawaii’s mission is to bring people together through niche events – like its first-ever Love Gives Hawaii Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala – to raise awareness and funds for important causes here in the islands.

“We started Love Gives Hawaii because we felt so grateful to be a part of an amazing industry, that we felt an obligation to continue to spread that love and share it with others,” says Nichole Shin, Love Gives Hawaii president. “For our first Love Gives Hawaii Gala, we’ve found the perfect match in Family Promise of Hawaii and are excited to support their important work helping homeless families transition into sustainable independence.”

For Love Gives Hawaii the “big day” is its inaugural Love Gives Hawaii Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala, which will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 5-9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina. For the price of admission, guests will be treated to sophisticated bites, live entertainment, trendsetting activities and have the opportunity to bid on wedding items and services at a fraction of their regular price.

Love Gives Hawaii Gala tickets can be purchased online at www.lovegiveshawaii.com/.

From tent rentals, to hair and makeup services, photography packages, wedding cakes, photo booths, hotel stays, florals ­­ a wide variety of wedding services and items will be up for auction. Just a sample of the auction items include: A Cake Life voucher towards a custom designed wedding cake valued at $700, White Hot Hawaii designer wedding gown valued at $2,500, Chef Elmer Guzman’s Island Cuisine full service catering valued at $5,400, Passion Roots floral ceremony arbor valued at $1,250, Four Seasons O’ahu at Ko’olina one-night stay valued at $700, Kai Photo Hawaii voucher for $500, Christie Pham Photography eight-hour wedding day package valued at $4,400, Sunset Ranch wedding day valued at $3,400, Ever After wedding consulting valued at $5,000, Aria Studios cinema and film photography fusion collection valued at $10,000, Yvonne Design ceremony and reception floral package valued at $4,500 and more.

For its first Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala, Love Gives Hawaii has partnered with Family Promise of Hawaii, committing all proceeds to help mobilize existing community resources to aid families with children experiencing homelessness and help them transition to sustainable independence. The nonprofit provides transitional housing services to families with children. Within their two centers in Honolulu and Kailua, the program assists families with pursuing employment, attending school, and enrolling in job training.

“Families are built on a foundation of love, and we’re so thrilled to partner with our local wedding community to support our ohana on their journey towards securing long-term, sustainable housing,” said Mary Saunders, director of Family Promise of Hawaii.

For more information on Love Gives Hawaii or the Love Gives Hawaii Gala, please visit www.lovegiveshawaii.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.