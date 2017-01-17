The Future of Health Care in Hawaii

As a new administration is set to take over the White House, Health care providers are watching carefully to see what Washington will do in regards to the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. What kinds of changes can Hawaii residents and business expect with the new Trump administration in terms of health care reform?

Hawaii has long been recognized as the healthiest state in the nation and much of that is because of the prepaid health care act, which requires employers to provide health care benefits to their full time employees. Will changes to the Affordable Care Act have an impact on Hawaii's health care laws?

Howard Dicus spoke with Michael Stollar, HMSA President and Chief Operating Officer, about the future of health care,

