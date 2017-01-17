Wind Advisory issued for Hawaii Island summits - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

MAUNA KEA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the summits of Hawaii Island, the National Weather Service says.

The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters said an upper-level ridge of high pressure toward the north is building, creating strong winds.

Winds will be 45 to 55 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

