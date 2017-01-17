Forecast: Sunshine and trade winds make for a pleasant Tuesday

Trade winds return today! By afternoon, the forecast calls for northeast winds at 15-20 mph. They will be even stronger tomorrow.

Lots of sunshine and very few showers.

High in Honolulu will be 82 degrees today.

At higher elevations, the winds have been particularly strong. Big Island summits have a Wind Advisory posted until 6:00 p.m. Above 8,000 feet, winds will be 45-55 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Surf is small today, but a new and very large WNW is expected to start rolling in tonight. By Wednesday we will see warning-sized surf (25-32' north, 16-22' west) that will last into the weekend.

Here's the surf forecast for today: 6-9 feet North, 3-6 feet West, 2-3 feet East, 0-2 feet South.

Wind Advisory for Big Summits above 8,000 feet. Winds 45-55 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Small Craft Advisory for Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, Maui County windward coastal waters, and all Big Island coastal waters.

- Dan Cooke

