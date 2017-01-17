Rescue crews searching for missing diver off Big Island's Pahoehoe Beach

Rescue crews are searching for a missing diver off the Big Island’s Pahoehoe Beach.

Officials said a man reported him overdue Sunday afternoon after he saw the diver in his early 20s swim out around 12:40 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department are searching by air and by boat for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

