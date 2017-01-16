Victim of violent dog-snatching in Chinatown begs for help in finding pet

The victim of a violent dog-snatching in Chinatown is pleading to get her beloved pet back.

The 66-year-old woman, who asked Hawaii News Now to conceal her identity out of fear of retaliation, said the assault happened at the corner of River and North King streets last Tuesday.

"They so mean, they hit me so hard, broke my head. Almost die," the woman said.

She said she was walking home around 11:30 p.m. when two men in their late 20s or early 30s asked her what time it was.

"Suddenly, somebody behind me pulled my bag and pushed me down and hit me in the head with something and they took my bag and all blood all over my face and my body," she said.

She said the thieves had some sort of weapon which left staples and stitches in her head. Blood stains are still on the ground where she said she ran for help.

She said the men stole her bag that had her ID, drivers license, cellphone, house keys and money in it. But more importantly, she said her attackers stole her 8-week-old puppy named Rocky that was in a separate bag.

"I pray for him come to me. I need him. If someone see him or find him, please give me back my dog, that's all I need ... (it's) very important to me."

The president of the Chinatown Business and Community Association said criminals in Chinatown tend to target older women.

“Even if they stole her purse, they shouldn't have to beat her up like animals. This is very violent and this is not to be tolerated," Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock said.

Shubert-Kwock said she would like to see more police patrolling the streets of Chinatown.

"We need to have a special task force, a special police group that is concentrated to keeping Chinatown safe so that pedestrians and people who live here and work here are safe," she said.

As for the victim, she says she doesn't feel safe anymore and wants to move. But not before she gets Rocky back.

"I still worry about my dog, I love my dog. I need my dog back. If someone can find my dog, I really appreciate that."

There are multiple cameras in the area, however, Chinatown police say not all are working.

At last check, there have been no arrests. Anyone with information on the attack or the dog is asked to call police.

