City spends $12.1M on Kahuku land to save it from development

The Kahuku shoreline, especially the area of the bay near the James Campbell Wildlife Refuge, is looking less and less like paradise and more like a plastic dumping ground.

After two years of discussion, the city has purchased a stretch of land on Oahu's North Shore for $12.1 million.

Continental Pacific was the previous owner of the land and planned to close the golf course on the property to develop luxury, oceanfront homes.

The purchase saves 114 acres of land near the Kahuku Golf Course from being developed -- a move Mayor Caldwell considered a victory for Kahuku residents.

"Today is about the dream of many people going back after the last harvest of cane in this area 30-40 years ago, people worried about what that would mean to this community and now those worries have been addressed," he said.

The mayor hopes the roughly one-mile stretch between Malaekahana and the James Campbell Wildlife Reserve will also help preserve and protect wildlife.

