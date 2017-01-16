Forecast: Huge swell to push up surf starting Tuesday

Tradewinds will return Tuesday and hold firm into the weekend. Rainfall will be limited to a few light scattered showers, mainly for windward areas, falling mostly in the overnight and early morning hours.

A front is due over the weekend with increasing winds and showers.

Surf has come way down from the warning levels over the weekend along country shorelines. It will crank right back up with another huge west-northwest swell Tuesday night. A big north swell is expected next weekend.

Here's Tuesday's surf forecast: North 4-6 feet, West 2-4 feet, South and East 1-3 feet.

A Wind Advisory is up for Big Island summits until Tuesday evening.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Alenuihaha channel and coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Guy Hagi

