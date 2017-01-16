Services scheduled for actor, kumu hula Keo Woolford

A memorial and celebration of life for actor and kumu hula Keo Woolford has been scheduled for Jan. 28.

Woolford died in November after suffering a stroke. He was 49.

Services for Woolford will be held at the Koolau Ballrooms and conference center. Visitation starts at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m.

Woolford's loss rocked Hawaii's hula and performing arts communities.

He was a busy man -- active on social media, weighing in on politics, thriving in his stage and film career while staying connected to his culture.

This past summer, Woolford achieved the rank of kumu hula in a 'uniki ceremony from Robert Cazimero, the kumu hula of Halau Na Kamalei.

Woolford had also earned big roles on stage as the King of Siam at the London Palladium, and starred in more than 350 performances. He was in "Godzilla" and "Hawaii Five-0." And his one-man play, "I-Land" led to a successful film project, "The Haumana."

Woolford is survived by father Dwight, brother Brian, and sister Wendy Pasion.

