Dozens of Hawaii Trump supporters to attend inauguration

This Friday, President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

And as many as 50 supporters from the islands will be among the one million people in attendance for the inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Kimo Sutton, a member of Trump's election team in Hawaii, said the swearing-in is "an accumulation of all the work that we've done. It makes us feel that we're part of something new that's beginning."

Nathan Paikai, chairman of Trump Team Hawaii, agreed.

"I'm overwhelmed even when I speak with you, cause who am I to be there," he said.

Paikai, who is Native Hawaiian, will be making his first trip to the nation's capital. He says the thought of it is sometimes more than he could have imagined.

"For me to be even there, in that arena, coming from one Hawaiian, coming from thinking that nothing going come out of, good, from those who are supposedly are white," he said.

Both Sutton and Paikai will be attending a number of inaugural events in DC this week.

Both say they will be at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration on" on Thursday.

On Friday, they will be at the swearing-in ceremony, followed by the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. And finally, they will attend one or two of the many inaugural balls that night.

And on Saturday, Sutton and Paikai will attend the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Sutton said while it will be chilly, he's expecting a big crowd to brave the low temps to attend the inauguration.

