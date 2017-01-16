Teens rescued after double-hulled canoe takes on water

Some teens got quite a scare Monday after their double-hulled canoe took on water and they needed to be rescued outside of Hanauma Bay.

The incident happened about 11 a.m., when the high school students were on their way back to Maunalua Bay from Sandy Beach.

The Kalani High School students reported that their double-hulled canoe with 11 people on board had taken on water and they were unable to bail it out. The double-hulled canoe was traveling with a single-hulled canoe, which had six paddlers and was not taking on water.

Firefighters and lifeguards found the canoes about 150 yards outside of Hanauma Bay.

The paddlers on the double-hulled canoe were put onto rescue watercraft and taken to Hawaii Kai Boat Harbor. The paddlers on board the single-hull canoe were escorted to the harbor.

The Honolulu Fire Department said all of the paddlers were accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

