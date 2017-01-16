Monday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Monday's Digital Shortcast

A fast-moving fire destroyed the historic Akebono Theater building in Pahoa early Monday. Also today: The city has purchased a stretch of undeveloped Kahuku Golf Course land for $12 million to preserve the pristine coastline. And: Hawaii has been named the state where you're most likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

Click here to view it on Facebook. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly