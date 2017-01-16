FAA investigating cell phone fire scare on Honolulu-bound flight

A cell phone fire scare on a Delta Airlines flight to Hawaii is being investigated by the FAA.

Airport officials say a passenger on a Delta flight from Fukuoka to Honolulu dropped his iPhone 7 and when he tried to shift his seat it crushed the phone and battery. His fingers were singed and smoke and the smell of burning plastic was in the cabin.

The crew retrieved the phone and put it in a fireproof box to prevent any other danger.

