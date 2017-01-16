Noah Allen nabs Big West Player of the Week honors

Noah Allen has been named the Big West Men's Basketball Player of the Week following Hawai'I's epic come-from-behind overtime win over Long Beach State on Saturday night. It's the first Big West Player of the Week honor for a UH player this season.



The native of Pacific Grove, Calif., poured in a career-high 25 points to fuel UH's 114-107 win over the preseason conference favorite 49ers. The 6-7 forward scored 20 of his points after the break, including a buzzer-beating layup at the end of regulation that forced overtime. Down by two points with just 3.1 seconds left, UH advanced the ball the length of the court, thanks to Allen who received an inbound pass beyond midcourt, raced to the basket, and elevated for the game-tying basket at the buzzer.



Allen, who also added four rebounds and three assists, shot 10-of-16 from the floor and was a sizzling 8-of-11 in the second half and overtime as UH overcame a 13-point deficit to pull off the win. He was part of an offensive explosion that saw UH put up a record number of points in a conference game. The 114 points were also the most ever by UH against a Division I opponent in the Stan Sheriff Center.



Allen and the rest of the Rainbow Warriors next host CSUN in Big West match-up on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawai Athletics Release