SmartMoney Monday: The financial aspects of preparing for marriage

Weddings can often be the first significant financial event that couples deal with together. But, how can couples can think about their financial life together?

There are several things couples can do to get started, including discussing money philosophies, disclosing financial situations, deciding on financial goals and creating a household budget.

In this week's SmartMoney Monday,Chris Acacio from Bank of Hawaii spoke with Grace about what couples can do to help prepare for their financial future together.

