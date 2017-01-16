Women march for the protection of women’s rights, safety, health and families

The day after the inauguration of the new President of the United States, Hawaii, other states and at least seven countries will hold marches in solidarity with the Women’s March at the Capitol in Washington D.C. These non-partisan events are focused on the protection of women’s rights, safety, health and families. In Hawaii, there will be five marches: on Oahu, Kauai, Maui and two on Hawaii Island (Hilo and Kona). Several thousand are expected at the Oahu March.

The marches on the Hawaiian Islands will be the closing events for those across the United States. Families, friends and allies interested in supporting human rights and social justice will take part. All Hawaii residents and visitors are invited to participate. The Women's March will be held on January 21, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. beginning at the Hawaii State Capitol. The march will start 10 a.m.

“We are sending a message to the new administration on its first day in office,” said Amy Monk, Oahu Women's March co-chair. “The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized and threatened many of us. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. We will move forward in solidarity with all individuals, our partners, and our allies who are committed to empowering women and strengthening communities.”

Donations for O‘ahu’s Women’s March can be made: https://womensmarchoahu.wordpress.com/support/

For more information about how to support or participate in the Women’s Marches in Hawaii, please email Honoluluwomensmarch@gmail.com

