Isle telecom firm disputes FCC's findings of misconduct

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii telecommunications provider is denying claims by the federal government that it received more than $26 million in overpayments of federal subsidies over a decade.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Washington, D.C., law firm Venable LLP filed a petition this month on behalf of Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. The document asks the Federal Communications Commission to reconsider its findings and says some of the allegations have been exaggerated.

The FCC announced in December it would impose $76 million in penalties for Sandwich Isles for what it described as "egregious misconduct."

According to the FCC, Sandwich Isle submitted improper data that allowed it to qualify for special high-cost federal subsidies, ultimately resulting in $26 million in overpayments.

The agency also says Sandwich Isles needs to pay $50 million for submitting false data.

