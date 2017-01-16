HFD rescues 3 from Waimano Ridge Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department on Sunday afternoon rescued three people from the Waimano Ridge Trail.

More than 15 firefighters responded around 4:25 p.m. to reports of hikers in distress.

The hikers were on the trail for about five hours when they became lost and disoriented near the summit of the trail, HFD said.

HFD airlifted the hikers to safety at around 5:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

