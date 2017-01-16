NPS offering 10 days of free admission to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The National Park Service is giving visitors 10 more reasons to enjoy Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in 2017.

The park will offer free admission starting with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.

The following days will also be free to all:

Feb. 20: Presidents Day

April 15, 16, 22, 23: National Park Week weekends

August 25: National Park Service birthday

Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11, 12: Veterans Day weekend

Usually, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has an entrance fee of $20 per vehicle and the pass is good for seven days.

