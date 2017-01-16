Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Downtown Honolulu

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder case early Monday in Downtown Honolulu.

HPD’s criminal investigation division said a victim was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.

Police issued an all-points bulletin around 3:30 a.m., saying the scene of the crime was on Merchant Street.

Authorities could not confirm further information as they are still investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.