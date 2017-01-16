Thousands to march through Waikiki in honor of Martin Luther Kin - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Thousands to march through Waikiki in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands will march through Waikiki in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade begins at Magic Island at 9 a.m. and ends at Kapiolani Park, where the rally will be held.

Honolulu police will begin closing streets at 8:30 a.m.

