Boat from Oahu runs aground off Lanai

A boat ran aground off Lanai on Sunday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department said.

Officials said the two men on motor boat departed from Oahu's Hawaii Kai early Sunday on a fishing trip to Lanai. When they were near Lanai, they didn’t realize how shallow the water was and drifted onto the reef and got stuck about 100 yards offshore.

Firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. to the area known as White Rock where the men, ages 51 and 52, were trying to push the boat into deeper waters, but were unsuccessful.

The two men were brought back to land by Lanai firefighters. They suffered minor scrapes from walking on the reef.

At last report, the hull of the 19-foot boat was still intact and no fuel or oil were leaking.

