Forecast: Vog lingers, but trade winds returning

The trade winds are starting to make a comeback, but it may be another day or two before you can really tell.

Even though they are light, the trades will work to push the volcanic haze off to the south and west. They won't be strong enough to ease the stickiness. Expect a somewhat humid day with plentiful sunshine, a bit hazy, for this holiday Monday.

High will be 82 degrees in Honolulu.

Surf has come way down from the warning levels over the weekend along country shorelines. It will crank right back up with another huge west-northwest Tuesday night. A big north swell is expected next weekend.

Here's today's surf forecast: North 6-9 feet, West 4-6 feet, South and East 1-3 feet.

Small Craft Advisory for Alenuihaha channel and coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

