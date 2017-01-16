Thomas wins Sony Open sets PGA Tour 72-hole record

Justin Thomas set a PGA TOUR scoring record at Waialae Country Club this week, cruising to a seven-shot victory over Justin Rose in the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii. Justin Spieth closed with a 63 to take third for the second straight week.

After winning the SBS Tournament of Champions last Sunday on Maui, Thomas, 23, fired a first-round 59 Thursday. He was the seventh tour player — and youngest by nearly four years — to break 60.

Thomas closed with a 66 Sunday to finish at 27-under-par 253, breaking the tour’s 72-hole scoring record by a shot. He takes home a check for $1,080,000.

He also became the first to open the year with back-to-back wins in Hawaii since Ernie Els in 2003. Thomas, 49-under par in 2017, was ranked 12th in the world heading into Sony. He now has four PGA Tour victories, three in his last five starts.

He also set TOUR and Sony Open tournament records for lowest 36-hole total (123) and tied Steve Stricker for lowest 54-hole PGA TOUR score (188). That was five shots better than the 54-hole Sony Open record.

Thomas took a seven-stroke lead into the final round, the largest third-round advantage on the TOUR in 12 years. It was the biggest lead at Waialae since Jack Nicklaus was six up going into the final day in 1974.