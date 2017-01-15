Forecast: Trades gradually returning, vog gradually departing

Some relief from the haze and humidity is finally on the way as trade winds gradually return this week. Easterly winds will pick up very gradually and push the volcanic haze away from the smaller islands. The airmass will remain pretty dry, with only light passing showers for windward and mauka areas as the trades firm up on Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert: Computer forecast models are pointing to a windy and wet weekend coming up as a weakening cold front moves through the islands. The front isn't expected to bring too much in the way of showers, but strong high pressure behind the frontal band could bring northeast winds at 20 to 30 miles per hour by Sunday.

Surf is on the way down but will still be moderate sized on north and west shores, with some sets near 9 feet on north shores Monday. A new warning-level west-northwest swell is forecast to build Tuesday night and hold on Wednesday. A Small Craft Advisory is posted for waters around the

Big Island for the increasing trade winds.

