UH cheer team advances to finals in national competition

The UH Cheerteam perform high-flying, inverted basket tosses at a performance at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championships in Orlando FL. (Image: @InsideCheer)

The University of Hawaii cheerleaders advanced to the Division I-A Coed finals of the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in Orlando over the weekend.

The UH team scored enough points in the first round of the two-day competition to advance as one of the top 15 teams across the nation.

The Rainbow Warriors traveled across the nation to represent the Aloha State in the competition that judges teams on fundamental cheerleading skills.

Teams earn points based on execution of tumbling skills, stunts, pyramids and cheer.

This is the first time since 2011 the team has made an appearance at the national competition. Six years ago, the team placed seventh in the nation.

