Nitrogenie Ala Moana closes, items to be auctioned off

Ice cream shop Nitrogenie closed its doors Sunday at Ala Moana Center.

The business was open for just over a year. The Honolulu location was the only U.S. location of the popular shop.

It is unclear why the shop closed.

The closure comes just weeks after nearby Magnolia Bakery ended business at the new Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center. The two shops are reportedly owned by the same entity.

Oahu Auctions will be selling the contents of Nitrogenie in an online auction. Mixers, blenders, refrigerators, and digital menu boars will be up for sale.

The online auction begins Jan. 16 and and runs till Tuesday Jan. 24. More information about the auction can be found here.

The franchise also has ice cream shops overseas in Australia, Europe, Indonesia and the U.K.

