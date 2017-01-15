Two men seriously injured in gun accident at Koko Head shooting - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Two men seriously injured in gun accident at Koko Head shooting range

KOKO HEAD (Hawaii News Now) -

Two men were were treated for injuries at the Koko Head shooting range just before 1 p.m. Sunday. 

An EMS report says two men, both age 25, suffered serious injuries when a gun apparently exploded near the area they were standing.

One man suffered injuries to both hands, the other sustained injuries to the face. 

The two were taken to a nearby trauma center where they have been stabilized. 

