NTSB releases preliminary report of missing Molokai plane

The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report about the plane that went missing off of Molokai on Dec. 30, 2016

The NTSB says the Cessna most likely crashed in the ocean.

Air traffic control data shows the plane entered a descending right turn seconds after it reached a maximum altitude of roughly 2,500 feet over open water northwest of the Kaunakakai airport.

Officials believe Michael Childers was the piloting during the flight.

The plane was carrying two passengers, Whitney Thomas and John Mizuno, who were heading back to Oahu.

Rescue crews looked for the trio for several days while family and friends continued their own search.

Read the full report below.

