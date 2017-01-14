High Surf Advisory replaces warning as surf drops slightly

A High Surf Advisory has replaced the warning that was in effect for many north and west-facing shores, but waves remain dangerous for the inexperienced.

The National Weather Service posted the advisory until 6 a.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected for the north and west shores of Kauai County and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Waves could still reach 10 to 15 feet for west shores of Oahu and Molokai, with 6 to 10 footers for the west shores of the Big Island.

Even though the waves have dropped a bit, ocean water can still sweep across portions of beaches, with strong breaking waves along with longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may also affect harbor entrances. Beachgoers should stay well away from the shoreline and heed all advice from ocean safety officials. Waves may also remain high enough to wash over some coastal roads.

On Friday, city Ocean Safety lifeguards performed 34 rescues, most of them at Ehukai and Waimea Bay. Pro surfer Kalani Chapman had to be rescued when he wiped out and didn't resurface in Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surf competition. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being revived by lifeguards.

Surf is expected to drop below advisory levels Sunday morning.

