Former UH golfer Jared Sawada makes cut at 2017 Sony Open

Three years ago, Jared Sawada made his first appearance in a PGA Tour event at the 2014 Sony Open. Rounds of 78 and 72 left him way down the leaderboard with a missed cut.

Fast forward to this year. Sawada earned a spot into the first full-field PGA event of the year via a Monday qualifier at Hoakalei Country Club. The former UH golfer took advantage of his return to the Sony Open, making his first career PGA cut.

"It's my dream come true man, it really is," said Sawada. "I worked hard for this, and to see it actually happen is amazing, it's really amazing."

The Mililani High School graduate followed up an opening round 68 with a bogey-free four-under 66, good enough to not only make the cut, but sit in a tie for 34th heading into the weekend.

Knowing his goal was within reach at the start of the day, Sawada squashed any notion of nerves on his opening hole, chipping in for eagle.

"The nerves were mostly before the round and then after that eagle on the first hole I really calmed down after that, so making the turn was no big deal, especially since I three-putted nine, it lit a little fire in me."

Now that dream has become reality for Sawada, new goals are emerging for the weekend at Waialae.

"Just go as low as I can, make a lot of birdies, don't make any bogeys," said Sawada. "Stick with my same gameplan, choose nice lines off the tee and hopefully be in the fairway and then we can attack from there."

Sawada was the only one of six local golfers in the field to make the cut.

