3 Hawaii students surprised with Army dad's return

A surprise military reunion at Hahaione Elementary had the school's student body cheering Friday.

During lunch, three students -- all siblings -- were promised a big "treat."

That's when their father, who has been stationed in Saudi Arabia, walked out from behind the cafeteria's stage curtains.

The entire cafeteria erupted in applause, and the siblings gave their dad a big bear hug.

Milan, who's in kindergarten, and first-grade twins Brooklyn and Scott haven't seen their father for five months and didn't know he was coming home.

Army Maj. Christopher "CJ" Scott said the reunion feels just as good as meeting his twins for the first time after another deployment.

"It just feels whole. I had a big hole in my hug and these three are filling it up," he said.

The school's principal said it was the first military reunion organized by the school.

