Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near Malaekahana Beach

Police are still searching for a second suspect involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting near Malaekahana Beach.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Police said officers responded to the Malaekahana campground after getting reports of a man driving a pickup truck that was stolen earlier Friday from the Waialua area.

Officers found the stolen Toyota Tacoma at the camp's parking lot and ordered its driver to stop.

In an attempt to flee, the suspect rammed the officer with the truck. The officer then opened fire, hitting the 29-year-old driver multiple times in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. A male passenger in the vehicle ran off during the shooting and remains at large.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle received non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital and was released Friday night.

Witnesses said the owner of the stolen truck was the one who spotted his vehicle around Malaekahana and called police.

"He saw it over here parked so he went up to go confront them and his other friend called the cops, and that's how it all kind of started," said witness William Pittler. "Five to 10 minutes after that, all we heard was pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks or something, then I thought again and said, 'Oh that kind of sounded like gunshots.'"

Police said the officer who discharged his weapon served 17 years with the Honolulu Police Department. He was put on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300.

