Forecast: Vog to linger through the weekend as weak trades return

Vog and haze will linger through the weekend, clearing early next week as weak tradewinds fill in. Rainfall will be minimal with mostly dry conditions into the middle of next week.

Light variable winds turning to the southeast Saturday will keep humidity levels higher and push up more vog from the Big Island volcano. Easterly tradewinds are due back Sunday, although better air quality isn't expected until Monday.

A huge northwest swell will be peaking tonight, slowly dropping Saturday night. Another warning level swell is due Tuesday.

A High Surf Warning remains up for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. North shores of Maui. West shores of the Big Island.

A Small Craft Advisory is up for all Hawaii waters.

- Guy Hagi

