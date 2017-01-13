Police arrest man after brief stand-off in Kalihi

A tense situation in Kalihi on Friday between police and a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm prompted brief evacuations.

The incident happened about noon near the Airgas store in Kalihi.

Police said officers were in the area looking for a man wanted on a federal probation warrant. As officers approached the suspect, he held out what appeared to be a firearm, police said. It turned out to be a fake gun.

Officers evacuated the area briefly as they negotiated with the suspect, who surrendered and was turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

This story will be updated.

