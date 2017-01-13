FBI seizes equipment from prosecutor's office in connection with ongoing probe

A handful of FBI agents raided the city Prosecutor's Office on Friday and seized computer-related equipment, sources say.

The agents executed their search warrant Friday morning, and were gone by 11:30 a.m. Sources say they were there for only about an hour.

"This office fully cooperated with the agents and provided information requested in the warrant," the prosecutor's office said, in a statement.

The raid is connected to the ongoing, public corruption investigation of Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.

And it comes one day after city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro was called to testify before a federal grand jury in the case.

Hawaii News Now spotted Kaneshiro going into the federal courthouse twice Thursday afternoon. The first time, he went into the grand jury room; the second time, he went before a judge.

Court records allege that the Kealohas were part of a conspiracy to frame a relative by faking the theft of the mailbox at their Kahala home. Katherine Kealoha and her uncle were embroiled in a financial family dispute.

This story will be updated.

