Those who 'got milk' in 15 states entitled to small payouts under settlement

A $52 million settlement has been reached in a milk price-fixing class action lawsuit, and residents in affected states are being urged to submit claims.

Those who purchased dairy products in 15 states or the District of Columbia from 2003 to the present are eligible for small one-time payments.

Hawaii did not participate in the suit.

Individuals are entitled to payments from $45 to $70. Entities, such as schools, can claim payments as high as $1,960.

States included in the lawsuit are:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Kansas
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • Oregon
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Vermont
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

In the lawsuit, dairy producers were accused of killing off more than 500,000 cows to reduce the supply of milk and drive up prices.

For more information or to file a claim, click here.

