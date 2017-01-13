Calling aspiring young actors for 'The Celebrity Experience'

You probably recognize actor Adrian R'Mante from the popular Disney show "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" where he played the role of "Esteban" for seven years. He is in Hawaii to present his acting program for children, teens and young adults called "The Celebrity Experience".

The Celebrity Experience provides opportunities for young actors to work with celebrities from Disney and Nickelodeon shows and learn acting skills, and in addition, the business side of entertainment. It's a program designed to open doors for young aspiring actors with the proper guidance and also a high level TV and Film Program that connects young artists to the reality of the entertainment business.

Auditions will be held on January 21st at The Sheraton Waikiki Hotel. To register and schedule your audition, please call 638-4113. If your child or teen has passion, personality and potential, call 638-4113. You can obtain more information at www.TheCelebrityExperience.tv

